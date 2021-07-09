NBA Rumors: The Raptors’ reunion with an ex-star could help them keep Lowry.

NBA Rumors: The Raptors’ reunion with an ex-star could help them keep Lowry.

This offseason, the Toronto Raptors must make judgments on who to pursue in free agency.

Nick Nurse has a long list of possible targets, including DeMar Derozan, who is an old name.

The Raptors are considering a number of NBA free agents, including DeRozan.

Although the four-time All-Star began his career with the organization, his age should be considered.

DeRozan, who is 31 years old, appears to be going against the team’s commitment to invest in young, bright players.

The Raptors might be able to offer him a short-term deal that would keep him in Toronto for a few of years.

Furthermore, the move may persuade Kyle Lowry to remain a Raptor.

The DeRozan and Lowry duo is well-known. It was a regular occurrence until the 6-foot-6 swingman was traded to the Spurs in 2018 and the Raptors received Kawhi Leonard in return.

In Toronto, DeRozan is well-liked. When Nav Bhatia, a die-hard Raptors supporter, appeared on the Sports For All PH podcast in May, he confirmed it.

As a result, Nurse and Raptors management will have to assess whether a reunion with DeRozan is viable.

When he was moved to the Spurs, he suffered some heartbreak, but that has most likely been resolved.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 33.7 minutes with the Spurs.

In comparison to his nine seasons with the Raptors, these were higher stats (19.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists).