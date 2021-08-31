NBA Rumors: The Phoenix Suns are considering a trade for a Spurs veteran who was just acquired.

The Phoenix Suns are eyeing Thaddeus Young as a way to seal their return to the top of the Western Conference.

Last season, Phoenix was two games away from capturing the NBA title, but Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashed his entire arsenal from Game 3 onwards.

The Suns’ offseason was built on continuity, as they were able to re-sign key free agents Chris Paul and Cameron Payne while also adding Javale McGee and trading for Landry Shamet, previously of the Brooklyn Nets, to improve positions of need.

Many have speculated on how the team would deal with the loss of Dario Saric, who tore his ACL in the NBA Finals, at power forward this season.

They welcomed Frank Kaminsky back, but he doesn’t have the same set of qualities as Saric at the four.

Lauri Markkanen was regarded to be the ideal candidate because the team wanted a big man who was more inclined to scoring, but he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many sites suggested Paul Millsap as a possible addition, but his age and production do not match the Suns’ style of play.

The Suns are thought to be in talks with the San Antonio Spurs for Young, according to Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic.

Young was a key ingredient in the Chicago Bulls’ trade for DeMar DeRozan this offseason, and it’s expected that he’ll be dealt again shortly.

During the 2019-20 season, he shared time at the position with Markkanen, and he was in the similar situation last season with Markkanen and rookie Patrick Williams.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report on the Suns’ interest in him.

According to insiders, the Suns are one of the teams interested in Spurs forward Thaddeus Young. San Antonio acquired Young in a sign-and-trade deal that included a first-round selection and two second-round picks, and the veteran forward is anticipated to draw heavy interest from contending clubs, according to Charania.

Young would be a great offseason target for the Suns, as his ability to pass the ball to the correct player and score on the block is a valuable skill set for them.