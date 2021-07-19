NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The scenario with the New Orleans Pelicans involving Lonzo Ball appears to be one of the more intriguing tales of the offseason.

Aside from the current Lakers connection, other stunning rumors surround Ball’s free agency. His estimated market value is one of them.

Ball’s annual worth is estimated to be approximately $18 million as he enters his fifth NBA season, with a possible “ceiling” of up to $25 million.

Simply put, if granted a four-year contract, the Pelicans point guard might be worth $100 million, which is not bad for a man who is expected to become the team’s “third” best player, according to The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

“As a result, teams are likely to put the brakes on [Lonzo] Ball well short of a max contract,” Hollinger wrote. “Given the offensive problems, something in the neighborhood of four years and $100 million seems like a more plausible ceiling; that’s already a lot of money for someone who can be the third-best player on a good team but probably not more.”

Ball’s alleged reunion with the Lakers was first reported by Marc Stein of the NBA’s Substack newsletter on Wednesday.

According to Stein, the Lakers are likely to pursue a deal for Ball as they seek to acquire “one more difference-making playmaker” who will allow James and Davis to be more efficient within the paint.

“However, it’s worth noting that inevitable Lakers interest would not simply stem from Simmons’ status as a Paul client like LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” Stein said. “In addition to their well-documented need for better shooting, the Lakers are rumored to be looking for one more difference-making playmaker who would allow James and Davis to spend more time at power forward and center.”

“Expect to eventually hear of them looking for various avenues to reacquiring restricted free agent-to-be Lonzo Ball for that reason, however clogged they may be,” he continued.

Unless the Lakers figure out a clever way to manage their cap, acquiring Ball may not be as simple as it appears.

Aside from the Lakers, Ball’s current suitors include the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans are not interested in matching any substantial offer from any team this summer.