NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ reunion with their former guard may not be as sweet this time.

As expected, Rajon Rondo will return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time.

His second term in the iconic colors of purple and gold, on the other hand, is predicted to be different.

Rondo is expected to sign a one-year deal worth $2.6 million after clearing waivers on Monday, August 30th, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Aside from that, he is likely to receive the full $7.5 million salary promised to him by the Los Angeles Clippers after being moved.

Things are likely to be a little different after the four-time All-Star played a crucial role in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship.

He’ll be joining a club that’s loaded with guards, so he could not play the same 25 minutes per game he did with the Lakers from 2018 to 2020.

The addition of players like Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, and Wayne Ellington is the reason for this. Talen Horton-Tucker, on the other hand, is still alive.

LeBron James is also expected to assist in bringing the ball up, implying that Rondo’s inclusion is unnecessary.

While Rondo’s playing time may be limited, he offers a lot to the Lakers’ team. That includes his presence in the locker room, which Los Angeles severely lacked last season.

As a result, Rondo’s arrival appears to be dual. Despite the fact that he may not see much action, the 35-year-old is regarded as a player who can have an impact both on and off the court.

Jared Dudley previously served in that capacity, but he has since joined the Dallas Mavericks to aid ex-Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd in calling the Mavs’ plays.

However, if the situation calls for it, Lakers coach Frank Vogel may call on the two-time NBA champion.

Rondo’s second stay may not be as sweet as his first, but it does put him in a strong position to win a third NBA championship.

If that happens, he can always test the free-agent market again the following season until he decides to retire.