NBA Rumors: The Lakers may pursue a shot-blocking stalwart in order to bolster their defense.

The Indiana Pacers, as you may have heard, are getting a makeover.

Their most famous members are up for grabs. Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Caris LeVert are three intriguing possibilities that teams will undoubtedly pursue.

Turner, the most expensive of the three, might be an intriguing addition if teams can afford his $17.5 million salary.

The 6-foot-11 center is in the third year of a four-year, $80 million deal and is set to earn another $17.5 million in 2022-23.

It may take a combination of assets to get the services of the 25-year-old player, who would be a fantastic defensive acquisition.

Turner’s rim-defending prowess makes him an intriguing player to evaluate, even though he has been consistent in terms of point scoring and rebounding with acceptable averages.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ defense, ironically, has been a stumbling block this season.

Most people are aware that the team is already cash-strapped, with the most of their funds going to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

As a result, the Lakers’ best option is to trade some of their bench players, namely Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn.

But, as the Bleacher Report pointed out, with Nunn still out with a knee injury, the main focus is on Horton-Tucker.

Turner’s relocation to Hollywood would provide the Lakers a defensive lift, but the odds do not appear to be in their favor.

Adding Horton-Tucker and Nunn to a backcourt that already has a multiplicity of players may not make sense for head coach Rick Carlisle, who already has a plethora of players.

This is assuming no more trades are made to clear away backcourt players who may or may not be a part of the Pacers’ plans.

Aside from the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and Dallas Mavericks are all possible contenders.

But, like Los Angeles, these teams would have to make significant sacrifices to land Turner, who is averaging 2.8 blocks per game this season.

Sabonis and LeVert are more than enough scoring threats for any NBA team.

Turner, on the other hand, should be kept in mind by teams in need of defensive support, particularly those looking to compete in the postseason.