NBA Rumors: The Lakers may only be able to get Pacers’ displaced guard through a buyout.

The Los Angeles Lakers do not have the financial means to add more players, so they can only do so by giving minimal contracts.

The Indiana Pacers’ Jeremy Lamb has been floated in the rumor mill as a new name.

The Pacers’ 29-year-old swingman has slid down the pecking order, and the Lakers are reportedly interested in him, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The Lakers, on the other hand, aren’t the only team linked to Lamb. The Charlotte Hornets were also discussed, however bringing in a 6-foot-5 player into the mix is a bit of a gamble.

Lamb’s fit within head coach James Borrego’s system raises some doubts, especially with Caris LeVert, LaMelo Ball, and 13th overall pick Chris Duarte in tow.

For the Lakers, the situation is different. The organization is still on the lookout for free agents to supplement its star-studded lineup. However, their only problem is that they are cash-strapped.

Lamb’s deal with the Pacers expires this season, and he is owed $10.5 million. Even before the Lakers and Hornets allegedly expressed interest, the Pacers planned to move the 12th overall choice in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Given that situation, and if the Lakers pursue Lamb, the only way he might end up in Los Angeles next season is if the Pacers buy him out. The team is already over the pay cap and can only give a basic contract to any player.

Lamb has averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his career. Aside from that, he has a decent field-goal percentage of 44.4 percent and a three-point percentage of 34.4 percent.

While those are figures the Lakers could certainly use, Lamb’s health is a concern.

Due to a knee ailment, Lamb only played in 36 games last season. In February of 2020, he also had an ACL and meniscus injury.

The last thing the Lakers need for the 2021-22 NBA season is another player who may not be able to stay with the team for the long haul.

Despite the fact that Lamb would certainly play second fiddle to Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, head coach Frank Vogel wants guys who are ready to play when their time is called.