NBA Rumors: The Lakers have inquired about a trade for a disgruntled 76ers star.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking at trade options, with a possible trade involving Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers being discussed.

The Lakers and the Sixers, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, had a call-to-talk about the possibilities.

However, Westbrook was not mentioned, and Los Angeles was only interested in the 6-foot-11 Australian.

Even if his name was not mentioned, Westbrook was the only player that made sense given the current status of the Lakers.

Only he, LeBron James, or Anthony Davis could get the trade done, given the amount of money required to bring in the 6-foot-11 cager.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, Westbrook is not one of their top targets.

This hypothetical Westbrook-Simmons trade is unlikely to succeed unless the Lakers can provide some other assets that would appease top brass Daryl Morey.

It appears that the Lakers are willing to trade Westbrook to another team.

The nine-time All-Star has struggled with the Lakers, and it’s unclear which team would be interested in acquiring him.

In terms of replacing the 33-year-old with Simmons, the team may be better suited sticking with Westbrook.

His recent game performances show that he is still successful, but he has to be more consistent throughout the season.

Despite his struggles, Westbrook has shown that he is not afraid to take big shots.

It’s a problem that’s plagued Simmons since last season, and the 25-year-old cager could find himself in a similar situation if he comes to Hollywood.

Aside from that, Westbrook is in charge of the shooting, which Simmons is still working on.

With James and Davis as the greatest alternatives, Simmons’ best contribution is playmaking and defense.

However, as most people are aware, the Lakers’ greatest concern is scoring off the bench.

The NBA trade deadline comes in February, so it’ll be intriguing to see which team will accept a Westbrook trade.

Frank Vogel’s greatest option if there are no takers is to try to make things work. It won’t be easy, but given their injury-plagued squad, the 2018 NBA MVP may still be their best shot.