NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ financial woes may force them to compete for Nets star

The Los Angeles Lakers are well aware that they need to acquire a backcourt guard.

Although other names have been proposed, it all boils down to one thing: money.

Most people are aware that the Lakers are not financially flexible, with most targets requiring a large sum of money.

Spencer Dinwiddie, for example, is one of them.

The 28-year-old combo guard wants a contract worth $25 million per year, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He turned down a $12.3 million player option with the team last month, indicating that he will be open to offers.

Despite the fact that he has shown to be a good guard in the future, there are certain concerns to ponder. The first is that he is coming off a partial ACL tear that kept him out of the NBA for the most of last season.

Furthermore, despite averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games during the 2019-20 season, he had little influence last season.

“Welp, looks like the greatest FA point guard is ready,” said Nets free agent Spencer Dinwiddie on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/thEUk9JRNk

The 6-foot-5 guard’s chances of staying with the Nets are slim to none. It’s difficult to imagine Brooklyn paying a lot of money to keep the former second-round selection for approximately $25 million per year now that top players like Kyrie Irving and James Harden have arrived.

As a result, he’ll most likely listen to proposals and then decide what to do.

For the Lakers, pursuing Dinwiddie for such a huge number while taking into account his health could indicate that they are considering alternative choices.

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul have been discussed, and more names are expected to be offered as time goes on.