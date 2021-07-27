NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ chances of landing a Raptors star have decreased to nothing.

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to pursue a superstar, and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors has been named as a possible candidate.

However, given the franchise’s current financial constraints, the only option to get him is if the 35-year-old agrees to take a wage cut.

With the six-time All-NBA Star’s career at a crossroads, seeing him join the Lakers may have gone from low to none.

Lowry could be seeking for another NBA ring, according to experts, however that depends on the financial situation.

Lowry is not anticipated to accept a low contract to join a franchise like the Lakers, according to Matt Moore of the Action Network.

As a result, a minimum contract is out of the question, and there’s a chance that multiple teams are interested in the services of the one-time NBA champion.

Lowry would have been a good fit for the Lakers, who are in desperate need of help in their backcourt.

However, with clubs like the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks posing a threat, the Lakers’ hopes may hinge on their ability to manipulate stats. This might entail the trade of players like Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, among others.

The Miami Heat are another team linked to Lowry, though their interest is contingent on how much money the 6-foot guard wants.

According to Mandela Namaste of the Bleacher Report, the All-Star guard could demand a two-year contract of around $50 million.

Teams will be thinking about how much money he has and how old he is. There’s also the truth that Lowry has had his fair share of ailments throughout the years.

It should also be noted that the Raptors may decide to keep him. Lowry is popular in Toronto, but his age could be an issue.

Lowry’s playing days are numbered, and Toronto has been trying to invest in youth. It all comes down to how much money the Raptors are prepared to offer Lowry this summer, as it does for most teams.