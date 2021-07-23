NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.

Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Los Angeles is eyeing Reggie Bullock as a summer target. He was a member of the 2018-19 team before signed as a free agent with the New York Knicks last offseason.

According to his statistics, the 30-year-old cager did a good job in a Knicks uniform. In 65 regular-season games, he averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He also shot 52.1 percent from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-6 forward is expected to ask the Knicks for a full mid-level contract for $9.2 million. Otherwise, he may want a three-year contract.

This is contingent on the Lakers’ financial resources this summer. Bullock, on the other hand, would be joining a whole new team if he returned. Apart from James, only Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope remain.

Bullock could make sense as a shooter. However, given his injury history, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel may opt to look for other players on the free-agent market first.

The Lakers have been working to improve their ability to take in a shooter since the offseason. Last season, they settled on Wesley Matthews and Ben McLemore, although neither was very reliable.

Of course, the Lakers might hope for more shooting from whoever they land at the guard position. Players like Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have been connected to the purple and gold, but it would entail sending away players like Westbrook and Paul.

Given their current financial constraints, the Lakers will have to do some pencil-pushing. Apart from Paul and Westbrook, it’s unclear who the Lakers will pursue and what it’ll take to incorporate them into the team for the 2021-22 season.