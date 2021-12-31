NBA Rumors: The Lakers are expected to fire their underperforming big man soon.

The Los Angeles Lakers need to make quick changes to their roster, which will necessitate the release of several players.

DeAndre Jordan is one name that comes to mind as a possible candidate.

The 33-year-old center has struggled to make an impression with the Lakers this season.

Jordan has the worst plus-minus rating on the team, at a dreadful -96.

Jordan averaged only 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 13 minutes of action for the team in the 2021-22 season, according to his stats.

“DeAndre Jordan is having a terrible season for them, and LeBron is spending a lot of time at center right now.” “I don’t think he’s starting at center,” Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective” podcast, “but they started him at center in the second half on Christmas…or they played Carmelo for a few minutes at center, which was ludicrous.”

As a result, the Lakers could be better suited signing with another big man who can deliver better results.

Stanley Johnson, who is now on a 10-day contract, could be one of them.

Johnson, on the other hand, is not sputtering like Jordan.

Despite the fact that he has only played in a few games, his fit appears to be promising.

In comparison to Jordan, he is considerably younger and more active, which adds to his attraction.

Jordan’s departure appears to be imminent as of this writing. He hasn’t played in the last three games for the Lakers, which might be a harbinger of things to come.

The Lakers have changed their starting lineup to include LeBron James or Anthony Davis at center.

In addition, the Lakers favored Dwight Howard over Jordan in the center.

If he is released, the Lakers will gain a roster spot and cut their losses to the bare minimum.

The Lakers are looking for answers and ways to fill in the gaps in their rotation. It’s impossible to predict what they’ll do if Jordan is cut.

If a reported agreement for Rajon Rondo with the Cleveland Cavaliers goes through, Los Angeles might have two available roster spaces by Friday, December 31.

With Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio out for the season due to injuries, the Cavs are looking to add a guard to their backcourt rotation.