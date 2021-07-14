NBA Rumors: The Lakers Are Considering Trading For A Breakout Star Comparable To Michael Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers could be on the verge of signing a player who has been compared to Michael Jordan.

The Lakers had an unpleasant first-round exit at the hands of Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns this postseason, and things didn’t go well for them.

Rumors began to circulate that the Lakers would be looking to bolster their roster, and a few names have already been connected to a departure.

According to reputed NBA insider Sam Amico, the “Purple and Gold” is thought to have already set its eyes on a few targets, including Cleveland Cavaliers star Collin Sexton.

According to Amico, the Lakers have joined a slew of NBA teams in looking into a potential Sexton trade this offseason.

“The Heat, Knicks, Pelicans, Pacers, Thunder, and Lakers are among the clubs evaluating a trade for Sexton, according to Hoops Wire sources,” Amico said.

“Sources suggested that some of the teams in that group would be prepared to take back Cavs power forward Kevin Love’s contract to help make a Sexton trade work,” he wrote. “Others may seek assistance from other parties to facilitate a trade. All appear to be in the exploring stage and have yet to put together anything that resembles a genuine offer.”

The Cavs, on the other hand, are thought to be receptive to Sexton and veteran forward Kevin Love joining the team.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, the Cavs have changed their minds and are “no longer” interested in giving Sexton a “max” contract.

“Bundling [Kevin] Love with Collin Sexton, who I’ve been told is “very available” this summer, might make more sense for the Cavs,” Lloyd wrote.

“I assumed the Cavs were going to pay Sexton a max contract this summer, but based on what I’ve heard from people across the league over the previous few months, I no longer believe that,” he continued.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, if the Lakers decide to pursue Sexton, they will have to come up with a compelling offer. Another source claims that among the NBA teams linked to the scoring point guard, the New York Knicks are getting closer to signing him.

Sexton had a career year last season, averaging 24 points per game for the first time in his career.

He made a reputation for himself by leading the Cavs to victory over the star-studded team. Brief News from Washington Newsday.