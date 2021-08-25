NBA Rumors: The Lakers and Warriors may consider bringing in wandering veterans to bolster their rosters.

At this point, the NBA free-agent market is almost devoid of talented names.

Paul Millsap and J.J. Redick, however, are two players that could be worth a look.

Teams with open roster positions should consider acquiring either player. However, it’s possible that Millsap and Redick will have to settle for veteran minimum contracts.

Two NBA teams still have unfilled roster spots: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Both are, however, financially strapped.

It would be naive to believe that either of them can earn greater deals at this point in their careers. Millsap and Redick, despite their advancing years, can still contribute significantly to a team even if they come off the bench.

Unless something definitive is announced, both teams may be without a franchise for the 2021-22 NBA season. In terms of joining a team in the future months, there is no guarantee.

Millsap is coming off a season in which he posted his lowest scoring totals in his NBA career. In 56 regular-season games with the Denver Nuggets, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 20.8 minutes of action.

If he is unable to sign with a team before the NBA season begins, there is a chance he will be able to do so later in the season.

According to experts, this could work to his advantage because Millsap will be able to rest his body and rejoin a club where he can contribute.

If given the opportunity, Redick may still assist teams. The Lakers could sign him, but other teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets could also be interested.

If the Lakers sign the 6-foot-3 guard, they should expect even more criticism. The franchise’s age has been a major issue, and many believe they should instead bring in new players that can be developed.

Redick, like Millsap, may wait until the middle of the season to see whether a team will sign him. If neither player receives an offer, it may be time to call it a day in the NBA.