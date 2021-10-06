NBA Rumors: The first pick of the Phoenix Suns could be a hot target next summer.

The Phoenix Suns will try to prove to basketball fans that their run to the NBA Finals in 2020-21 was no fluke this season.

To do so, all of the players must be on the same page.

However, it appears that at least one player is not looking forward to the upcoming NBA season.

Deandre Ayton is due for a maximum rookie contract extension, but the Suns don’t appear to be ready to give him one just yet.

According to sources quoted in an ESPN article, Phoenix is hesitant to extend a deal to the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-11 center is said to have no intention of accepting anything less, especially since the majority of the players in his draft class have already signed max contracts. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks are among others on the list.

The 23-year-old is eligible for a five-year, $172.5 million contract extension, with a maximum value of $207 million.

Since the deadline is October 18, this is subject to change.

Despite putting up a respectable performance for the Suns last season, it appears that team owners believe Ayton is not worth that much money.

In his first NBA playoff debut, the Bahamas native put up big numbers, averaging 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 36.4 minutes.

In 69 regular-season games with Phoenix, Ayton averaged 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

So, unless a deal is reached by the deadline of October 18, Ayton will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Phoenix may match any deal made, but the former Arizona Wildcat’s ties with the city may be strained.

Ayton is still young and should continue to progress in the future. However, his current value is debatable, as he is not an exceptional offensive or defensive player, according to NBC Sports.

Despite having to play behind players like Devin Booker and Chris Paul, stepping up in his role might be advantageous.

If he puts up a strong showing this season, it might boost his market value–either with the Suns or with other teams interested in him next summer.