NBA Rumors: The Cavaliers are rumored to be interested in acquiring Sixers Rebel Star in exchange for two young guards.

So far, no firm offer has been made, which could lead to a deadlock.

There are unsubstantiated reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in signing the former NBA Rookie of the Year.

An unknown source told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that the package may include Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro, as well as some future selections, because they need to fund the remaining years’ worth of around $147 million.

Fedor also stated that the chances of Darius Garland or rookie Evan Mobley being included in any trade are extremely slim.

Furthermore, the 76ers are said to prefer picks with limited or no protection. This appears to be a move to offer Philadelphia some flexibility in the future if they choose to trade for an All-Star player.

It’s not uncommon to hear the name Sexton. His name has been dragged through the trade rumor mill for a long time, so seeing him in a package deal for Simmons or someone else isn’t shocking.

Kevin Love, another Cavs player who is paid well but has not lived up to expectations, was oddly left out of the conversation.

Despite the fact that he was not mentioned, he could be a player to keep an eye on as the Cavs strive to fund the Australian cager’s high salary.

The Cavaliers are the latest team to have Ben Simmons linked to them.

The Portland Trail Blazers were suggested as a prospective trade partner on ESPN’s First Take, according to Stephen A. Smith.

CJ McCollum and Robert Covington would be the players in that scenario.

For the time being, both deals are just that: speculations.

The waiting game for Simmons and the Sixers continues. Despite his harsh statements about the former first-round choice, 76ers coach Doc Rivers is attempting to persuade the 25-year-old to join the team for the upcoming season.

Simmons has yet to respond, and it is possible that he will never do so. He has made it known that he wants out of Philadelphia and will not be attending training camp.

The Sixers want a fair deal for Simmon, but the $147 million salary he owes them is a major roadblock.

Simmons may have to spend more time on the bench unless another team is prepared to take over.