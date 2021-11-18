NBA Rumors: The 76ers are undecided about how to handle Ben Simmons’ situation.

The Ben Simmons controversy continues, as people close to the situation claim that the Philadelphia 76ers’ management is split on how to proceed.

According to NBA TV’s Kristen Ledlow, one side within the Sixers organization believes “they should welcome him back” because he is such a vital element, while another told her that they must “move forward,” as Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck reported.

The drama from the Sixers’ playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks has continued into the regular season, and it has been a long one that has exhausted NBA fans and writers alike.

Everyone is aware of the events of the offseason, including Simmons’ request for a trade, the Sixers’ refusal to budge on their ludicrous yet reasonable demands for an All-Star caliber player in exchange, and the team’s continued fining of the Australian for not participating in any team-related activities.

Simmons being thrown out of practice and reporting back troubles to the Sixers’ medical staff that he is not psychologically ready to play is the most recent development that fans may have missed.

Since the 25-year-old point forward signed a big agreement worth $177.2 million over the next five years last season, many, if not all, fans are on the Sixers’ side when it comes to Simmons.

The Sixers have struggled to move Simmons because teams don’t want to deal with his diva-like demeanor, and potential suitors are unsure whether his level of play will be able to justify the contract he just signed.

Everyone wants to put an end to this never-ending tale by either trading him to whichever team is still interested or making sacrifices to get him back on the court, regardless of how the Sixers handle this problem moving forward.