NBA Rumors: Sophomore Standout Myles Turner Could Be Traded To The Knicks

The Indiana Pacers have been rumored to be willing to go into a soft rebuild, and the New York Knicks may be the right trade partner for them.

According to Ian Begley of SNYtv, the Knicks were interested in acquiring shot-blocking big man Myles Turner during the offseason, but no deal was reached because the conversations were only exploratory.

Begley did not reveal any additional details about which Knicks players would have been given to the Pacers in exchange for Turner at the time because it was merely exploratory.

To pursue Turner, the Knicks would have to part ways with at least one or two of their big men, but given the Pacers are in the midst of a soft rebuild, Indiana would demand a mix of selections and players.

Using the ESPN Trade Machine to find the best trade package for both parties, it turns out that this deal could actually work.

Myles Turner and Indiana’s own 2027 first-round pick are given to the Knicks.

Kevin Knox II, Obi Toppin, Taj Gibson, a 2022 first-round pick (through Charlotte) and New York’s own 2022 second-round pick are among the Pacers’ prized possessions.

Starting next Wednesday, December 15, free agents signed during the offseason can be included in trades, which explains why Gibson’s name is on the list—as well as clearing up their logjam with the bigs.

Turner is the league leader in shot blocking, closing the door 2.8 times per game this season, so if the Knicks make the move, Turner will immediately enhance their defense.

Turner is on pace to set a career high in three-point shooting, as he is presently shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range on 1.8 makes out of 4.6 attempts.

Although Knicks fans may be hesitant to trade Toppin now that he is settling in at Madison Square Garden, he is still a few years away from achieving his full potential, and Turner fills a need in the frontcourt.

Turner’s contract is slated to expire in the summer of 2023, making him an unrestricted free agent, according to Bagley, but the Knicks may give him a tryout as early as this season in the hopes of compelling him to sign an extension.

The Pacers are also willing to trading Domantas Sabonis and CarVert, but these are two players the Knicks should not consider trading for because they are in need need.