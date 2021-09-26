NBA Rumors: Simmons Rejects Sixers Players’ Efforts to Persuade Him to Stay – Report.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to persuade Ben Simmons to join the squad. However, Simmons’ reaction to the team’s efforts thus far may signal that it’s time to concentrate on the 2021-22 NBA season and play hardball with the dissatisfied star.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 76ers’ main leaders, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Matisse Thybulle, as well as the rest of the club, were planned to go from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to speak with the 25-year-old cager.

Simmons, on the other hand, has refused to meet his teammates, some of whom are his buddies, since he has no plans to modify his mind, according to the article. According to the source, the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year has not changed his mind about his demand for a trade out of Philadelphia.

Sources also informed The Athletic that even if the 76ers are able to persuade Simmons to play in Philadelphia this season, he won’t be the same dedicated player.

Since the 76ers’ disappointing exit from last year’s NBA playoffs, Simmons’ relationship with the team appears to be strained. The comments of Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, as well as some of Embiid’s words, did not go down well.

Although trade suggestions have been made, relocating the 6-foot-11 cager will be difficult. Simmons’ current contract with the Sixers has $147 million left on it. Most clubs are hesitant to trade for the three-time All-Star, and his total worth is still being debated.

Simmons is aware that he faces a ban and sanctions, as well as the possibility of having his money withheld as a result of his behavior, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to the writer, while Simmons is anxious to join a new team, the Sixers “have yet to locate a trade they’re prepared to make” for him.

In the midst of his trade saga, Simmons’ ability to shoot from the perimeter has remained a source of concern. Despite being a star in other aspects of his game, the Australian guard’s ability to convert from the perimeter and the free-throw line is something he needs to work on.

In an exclusive interview with Filipino journalist Brian Yalung on “Sports Bytes PH,” Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant book author Roland Lazenby stated that Simmons does not need to be a flawless shooter, but he does need to recognize that this is an issue he will need to solve at some time -. Brief News from Washington Newsday.