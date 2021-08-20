NBA Rumors: Returning Big Man Stresses Sacrifice, Offers Mature Take On Lakers’ Third Stint

Dwight Howard has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers for the third time and understands that he will have to adjust yet again.

With a more crowded roster this time around, the 6-foot-11 player understands that he must become accustomed to sacrificing.

Howard was a member of the 2020 NBA champion team, but he only played a minor role. The eight-time All-Star is remembered by many as one of the most powerful forces in the league during his early years.

However, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year understands winning titles are more essential than becoming a star player at this point in his career.

Howard explained his role for the Lakers this time around, “I just think it’s about sacrifice.” “What are you willing to sacrifice in order to win the trophy?” ‘Dwight, just do what they ask you to do, no matter how difficult it may be at times,’ I had to realize my first year [back]here. Everyone wants to get a goal. Everyone aspires to appear on the top page of the newspaper.”

But, in the end, Howard admitted that carrying a trophy means so much more to him.

Howard’s statements are undeniably mature, and they are a long cry from his early NBA days.

Given the Lakers’ struggles without him last NBA season, it will be intriguing to see if his third coming is either the same or better.

Howard had 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 18.9 minutes of action over 69 regular-season games during the 2019-20 season.

These were significant decreases in his averages during the course of his career. However, it was because of this sacrifice that he was able to become an NBA champion.

The numbers were nearly identical for the Philadelphia 76ers. Given that Howard is almost 35, it will be intriguing to see if he can maintain or perhaps improve on those figures in the 2021-22 season.

During his last appearance, Howard provided the Lakers with defensive presence and gutsy performances outside of the numbers.

He is anticipated to play the same role as Marc Gasol in providing Anthony Davis with the necessary muscle and backup.