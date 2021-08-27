NBA Rumors: Raptors All-Agent Star’s Finally Puts An End To Trade Speculations.

Despite several trade speculations claiming the Cameroonian is on his way out, Pascal Siakam is staying with the Toronto Raptors.

The 27-year-old will remain in Toronto, according to Siakam’s agent Todd Ramasar, who spoke with SiriusXM NBA Radio via Twitter.

Ramasar added, “I’ve just had assurances from the Raptors that Pascal is certainly with them to stay.” “I believe the Raptors and Siakam were easy targets in some respects just because of their season, starting with the fact that they weren’t even playing in Toronto.”

Ramasar also stated that he is aware that Siakam did not have a strong showing in the NBA last season, and that it was only normal for commentators to speculate about his future.

Regardless, Siakam is said to be excited for the upcoming NBA season and is healing well from shoulder surgery.

The standard was set high for “Spicy P,” who was coming off a phenomenal NBA title run with the Raptors.

However, with key players from that season departing, it was clear that Toronto would have to double down on their efforts if they were to duplicate their NBA title triumph.

There was also the claimed miscommunication with head coach Nick Nurse, in addition to his poor performance. Raptors President Masai Ujiri addressed this issue in a prior post.

Nurse and Siakam got into a heated argument in the locker room in March, and Ujiri addressed it.

The 51-year-old, on the other hand, downplayed the situation, stating Nurse and Siakam are in a much better place now.

After dealing with the trade speculations surrounding Siakam, Toronto’s immediate priority is to get their campaign back on track. Their aspirations are pinned on their fresh young core.

Other players assigned to assist the Raptors include Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., and Scottie Barnes, in addition to Siakam.