NBA Rumors: Pacers Linked To Former First-Round Pick To Fill Playmaking Gap

Lonzo Ball’s destiny should become clearer in the coming days as he officially becomes a free agency.

The New Orleans Pelicans may not make much of an attempt to keep him, indicating that the 2017 NBA Draft’s second-overall pick is more likely to join a new team.

The Indiana Pacers are one team that has reportedly expressed interest in the 23-year-old guard.

Ball’s name was discussed two weeks ago, according to the Indy Star. Malcolm Brogdon would be included in a trade if it happened.

However, the depth and seriousness of the conversations for the 6-foot-6 guard remained unclear, according to the source.

One of the things the Pacers will need to get back on track is a point guard.

Things did not go as planned last NBA season after a strong 2019-20 campaign. Adding a playmaker to the lineup would aid up-and-comers like Domantas Sabonis. Ball appears to be a wise decision.

Ball has piqued the curiosity of a number of NBA teams, including his old squad, the Los Angeles Lakers. In 55 games with the Pelicans last season, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

Most people, though, were impressed by his improved three-point shooting (37.8%).

Other teams, besides the Lakers and Pacers, may be interested in acquiring the California native.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors are among the teams listed in a prior report.

The marriage is done, according to Eric Pincus of The Bleacher Report, in terms of continuing with the Pelicans.

Despite Ball’s stated desire to return to New Orleans, it appears the Pels will not match any large bids for the former first-round choice.