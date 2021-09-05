NBA Rumors: Once Jordan Signs, the Lakers may want to trade Gasol – Report.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, adding DeAndre Jordan as another big man would improve their chances of winning the NBA title in the 2021-22 season. According to a rumor, this might spell bad news for veteran center Marc Gasol.

Even before Jordan’s possible acquisition, there were rumors that the 36-year-old didn’t have a bright future with the purple and gold. Anthony Davis and the returning Dwight Howard were already in the mix, relegating the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year to head coach Frank Vogel’s third option.

Following rumours that the Lakers are planning to sign Jordan, Gasol’s situation became even worse. The Athletic reports that the All-Star center, who was recently dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Detroit Pistons, is expected to join with Los Angeles after he clears waivers.

With that in mind, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Gasol’s future with the purple and gold has gotten bleaker. He implied that the Spaniard’s time in Hollywood was likely coming to an end.

Gasol’s time with the Lakers has been rocky since the start of the NBA season, according to Buha. Los Angeles signed Andre Drummond, indicating that the Lakers were considering other options for improving their center position.

Drummond has joined the 76ers in Philadelphia. However, Jordan’s possible arrival suggests that the 36-year-old may no longer be in Vogel’s plans for the coming season.

Gasol’s spot on the roster could be in jeopardy after he signs a reported one-year, $2.6 million agreement with the Lakers.

Gasol’s NBA career has taken a turn for the worst. He only averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 assists last season, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor.

It’s unclear whether any NBA team would be interested in signing Gasol. The Lakers could try to move him and replace him with another player to fill out the rest of the roster.

A trip to Europe, as suggested in a previous post, is an option for the three-time All-Star. Barcelona is said to be interested in signing him and reuniting him with his older brother, Pau Gasol.