NBA Rumors: Nunn and Green’s G-League Starts Could Inspire Ex-Rocket.

The Los Angeles Lakers have an opening on their roster that has yet to be filled.

When they purportedly signed former Houston Rockets winger Cameron Oliver, the franchise seemed to have taken a different approach.

The 25-year-old player was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers, according to sources cited by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

His name isn’t well-known, which may be one of the reasons why he’ll have to show himself first in the G-League.

Oliver isn’t the kind to step in and fill a void on the Lakers’ roster. If he shows that he can assist head coach Frank Vogel, he could be called up in the future.

It looks that the road to the NBA is long, but it is preferable to waiting for a callup from another team.

Only four NBA games have been played by the 6-foot-8 forward so far. During the 2020-21 NBA season, he was with the Rockets.

In 21.8 minutes with the Rockets, the California native averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Even though it isn’t much, a time with the South Bay Lakers could be advantageous in the short term if he can impress the main coaching staff.

With the Lakers’ roster facing scrutiny due to the fact that most of its players are in their peak years, Oliver could have an opportunity to step in for anyone who gets hurt once the NBA season begins in 2021-22.

It’s a long shot, but the Nevada college product may have a bright future.

Several players have risen through the ranks of the G-League to reach the NBA. Kendrick Nunn, former player Quinn Cook, and Danny Green are among the new Lakers faces on the list.

Oliver might be able to offer anything more. If he performs well and can increase his output, he may be offered a spot on LeBron James’ club or another team in need of backup players.