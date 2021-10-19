NBA Rumors: New Bulls Swingman Remembers Heartbreaking Spurs Trade.

Since joining the NBA in 2009, DeMar DeRozan has played for three different teams.

Before his unexpected trade to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, he was most known as the previous top player with the Toronto Raptors.

It was a difficult pill to swallow for the four-time All-Star, who had built a great friendship with Kylie Lowry, another former Raptor.

Draymond Green, in an interview with Bleacher Report, confessed that learning about the Spurs’ deal affected him a lot.

DeRozan revealed that he was in Las Vegas at the time and that he planned to stay in Toronto. Two days later, that changed.

When his phone rang, he was seeing “Equalizer 2” in a movie theater. Masai Ujiri, the Raptors’ executive vice president and general manager at the time, was the culprit.

Because he couldn’t speak, the Raptors executive texted him and told him to phone him later.

But before calling Ujiri, DeRozan did some research on social media and the internet. He heard he had been dealt to the Spurs while he was there.

When he eventually spoke with Ujiri, he was told that everything will be finalized the next day.

After the call, the 6-foot-6 player sat for two hours outside a Jack-in-the-Box location.

He acknowledged that it was one of the most trying periods of his career. It’s also why he won’t watch Denzel Washington’s “Equalizer 2” since it reminds him of horrible memories.

With Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors went on to win their first NBA championship.

However, since winning the NBA title, Toronto has struggled to repeat.

DeRozan, on the other hand, has improved his game under Gregg Popovich’s supervision.

It was something Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia had envisioned and discussed on the Sports for All PH podcast, presented by Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, back in May.

“I’ll tell you what, compliments to him.” When he was traded, I cried. But I also told him that coach Popovich is going to elevate his game,” Bhatia remarked at the time.

Now, he brings a more seasoned version of himself to the Chicago Bulls, giving fans reason to be excited about the team’s chances of reaching the playoffs.