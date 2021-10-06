NBA Rumors: NBA Executive Says Philadelphia 76ers Cannot Give In To Ben Simmons’ Demands.

The Ben Simmons controversy appears to have no conclusion in sight, but an NBA executive believes the Philadelphia 76ers will not cave in to Simmons’ demands for a trade.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, an unnamed Eastern Conference team executive indicated that if the 76ers gave in to Simmons’ demands, it would be a bad look for the league.

The NBA executive said, “[Expletive] that.”

“You set a terrible precedent by allowing a person to muscle his way out with four years left on a max contract. They [the 76ers]can’t give in.”

The Indiana Pacers were a surprise candidate to land Simmons earlier this week, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, not because of their players, but because of their assets.

“I understand they [the Pacers]don’t have an All-NBA player to trade. But they have a lot of talented players, and as Bobby Marks mentioned, they have complete control over their draft picks,” Windhorst said.

“It’s not like the Portland Trail Blazers, who don’t have any control over [their draft picks].” With as much quality as they [the Pacers]have and as much money as they spend, I still think they’re in the Eastern Conference’s middle of the pack.”

After Simmons elected to skip the team’s preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors, the feud between the player and higher management has escalated.

Their current strategy is to continue fining Simmons until he cooperates.

The 76ers opted on October 1 to deduct 25% of his salary, or $8.25 million, and place it in an escrow account.

According to ESPN, each game that Simmons decides not to play in would result in a $360,000 debit from his account.

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the money lost by the three-time NBA All-Star during his strike will not be recoverable, as Mannix pointed out.

The 76ers hold all of the cards in this situation, and it will be up to Simmons to decide whether to play or continue to hemorrhage money in the hopes of being transferred.