NBA Rumors: Multiplayer Offer For Ben Simmons Not Enough To Strike Deal With Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers know that there is no chance of salvaging their relationship with Ben Simmons but are not going to settle for mediocre deals.

They want a legitimate superstar in exchange although finding the right one will be pretty tough.

Probably aware that finding a willing NBA team to agree to a deal will take time, player agent Rich Paul reportedly tried to help Philly by getting them five players in return for the disgruntled 25-year-old player.

This would have been done through a three-team trade, per a report by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer and relayed to Harrison Grimm of Liberty Ballers.

With no NBA stars seemingly available, it would have been the next best thing.

But based on previous deals, the chances are some of the players included in that package would either be waived or bought out.

On the financial side of things, that would not make sense for Philly.

The names of the players were not mentioned. But if the 76ers thumbed it down, these players unlikely stirred the interest of Sixers’ management who want someone of at least similar value to help out their upcoming campaign.

Unless something crops up, Simmons appears bent on sitting out the early part of the season.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year allegedly wants to play with the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors, but none of these clubs may bite.

Hence, a plausible scenario for Simmons is to end up with the lower-tiered teams who have the financial capacity to cover the remaining $147 million of his contract.

But the problem there is that these are teams who may only have budding stars and future top picks to offer.

In the latest update on Simmons, the Sixers reportedly withheld $8.25 million or 25% of his contract that he was owed last Friday, October 1. The money was allegedly placed in an escrow account, sources told ESPN.

With Simmons sitting out, the Sixers will also deduct from the Aussie’s account any fines that accrue as the season progresses.

These are just some of the monetary losses that Simmons stands to lose for as long as he holds out.

So far, it appears the 6-foot-11 cager is standing firm and ready for it.