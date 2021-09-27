NBA Rumors: Leaked Footage of Lakers Star’s Secret Mini-Camp Goes Viral Online

It’s no surprise that LeBron James isn’t taking any chances when it comes to leading the Los Angeles Lakers back into contention for the NBA title.

He is expected to go to any length, even attending a rumored covert three-day mini-camp.

However, a student known as @LakeShowChris_ was able to catch some footage and post it to Twitter.

After only a day on the internet, the video has received over 491,000 views as of this writing. Although the name “LeBron” was spoken, the footage was taken from afar.

The Lakers are practicing at my school in this photo.

Russell Westbrook appears to be taking a shot from afar before the clip ends.

James appears to be hell-bent on reshaping the Lakers and winning the franchise’s 18th NBA championship. The team boasts a strong lineup on paper, yet their aging lineup has been criticized.

Some analysts believe the Lakers’ ability to maintain these older talents healthy until the playoffs will be questioned.

The four-time NBA champion has taken the initiative on his own. According to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, the 36-year-old chose to trim down rather than bulk up.

“He’s lost weight. And we all know LeBron analyzes the greats and incorporates new elements into his game, and I believe he’s made the decision to come back a little bit slimmer at this point in his career, and I believe it will translate to his explosiveness and quickness,” Pelinka said in an interview.

James will be sharing the court alongside Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan, in addition to Anthony Davis.

Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, and Rajon Rondo are among the former Lakers who have returned to the fold.

The Lakers’ roster, however, does not fully consist of players above the age of 30. Young rising players on the roster include Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Malik Monk.

It will be fascinating to see how head coach Frank Vogel utilizes the younger players while keeping the veterans healthy for the 2021-22 season.