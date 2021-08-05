NBA Rumors: Lakers, Nets Could Return All-Star Center, But There Are Big Risks

LaMarcus Aldridge’s NBA career came to an unexpected end in April, when he was forced to retire due to an abnormal heartbeat while playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

Nonetheless, it appears like the seven-time All-Star is considering a comeback.

However, this is based on the assumption that he has received medical clearance to do so. According to ESPN, the 2006 NBA Draft’s second overall choice has already had medical evaluation and appears to have been cleared to return.

As a result, multiple clubs may speak with Aldridge to learn the true state of his health, according to a trustworthy source.

However, presuming he is medically cleared, the 6-foot-10 running back will need medical clearance before being offered a contract.

For the time being, it’s unclear what Aldridge intends to do. Before planning forward, the most crucial thing for him to decide is whether or not he wants to return.

Aldridge only appeared in five games for the Nets, but he put up respectable stats. In 26 minutes of action, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks.

The 36-year-old may still be useful to clubs in need of defensive tenacity.

As things stand today, Aldridge might settle for a one-year deal, similar to the one he signed with the Nets last season.

It was always thought that the All-Star center would want to end his career with an NBA championship, which he might have had with the Nets if everything had gone his way.

Multiple clubs could come knocking, given that most teams are financially constrained for the next NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets, as well as other teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, could consider recalling him.

Most people observed how the Lakers signed a slew of free agents, largely veterans on one-year agreements. Aldridge’s logic could be sound, but it would almost certainly be panned.

On paper, the Lakers appear to be a formidable opponent, with the majority of their players being over 30 years old. However, with the knowledge that they would be going through a long season that will take a toll on their players, injuries could be an issue for the ball club.

The case of LaMarcus Aldridge is delicate, and if a compromise is reached, Los Angeles must proceed with caution.

The same can be said for the Nets, especially because Aldridge’s situation is life-threatening.