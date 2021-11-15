NBA Rumors: Lakers Coach Offers A Glimmer Of Hope Regarding Top Star’s Return

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle, and one reason cited is LeBron James’ continuous absence.

An update from head coach Frank Vogel, on the other hand, should offer their supporters something to cheer about.

James is still categorized as day-to-day, according to the Lakers’ coach. The 36-year-old, on the other hand, is said to have “looked good” during some individual practice sessions.

“He appears to be in good shape. He’s on the move. Vogel told Harrell Faigen of the Silver Screen and Roll, “He hasn’t done a complete session or contact yet, but he’s looking excellent moving about in his individual work.”

The news was released before to the Lakers’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs.