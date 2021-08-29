NBA Rumors: Lakers Are Getting Closer To Signing Rondo; Thomas’ Comeback Is In Doubt

Rajon Rondo has agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, which has been anticipated by experts and several NBA teams. However, according to rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are likely the most ecstatic about the development.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 35-year-old guard will pass waivers on Monday after agreeing to a contract buyout with Memphis.

According to NBA insiders, once that happens, Rondo, who played with the Lakers from 2018 to 2020, is expected to be signed by the franchise to fill one of its remaining roster places. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

In 2020, Rondo won his second NBA championship with the Lakers. His seasoned leadership might be beneficial to the Lakers, as the point guard position has been a source of contention for them since last season.

Because the Lakers are already above the luxury tax threshold, they can only offer Rondo the veteran’s minimum. Even at the age of 35, Rondo would be a significant addition to a roster that already has a lot of talent.

Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, and Wayne Ellington are already in the Lakers’ backcourt. Adding Rondo could seem like an unusual move, especially when the playing time element is taken into account.

Regardless, Rondo’s desire to win another championship with the Lakers could be compelling. The four-time All-Star may want one more NBA ring before calling it a day on his illustrious professional basketball career.

If the Lakers and Rondo finalize their reunion, it might close the door on other players who were hoping to join the team.

Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison, and Mike James all had workouts with the Lakers in the hopes of securing a position on the roster.

Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers was also mentioned. A deal for Lamb, though, can only move forward if the Pacers agree to a buyout first.

Thomas was singled out as the one who may have been hit the worst out of all of them. The 32-year-old guard was close to getting signed, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, but the Rondo buyout may have hampered his prospects.