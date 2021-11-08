NBA rumors: Irving is expected to return before the All-Star break, according to a journeyman hoop star.

The Brooklyn Nets are still waiting on Kyrie Irving, who is still out of the lineup due to his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nothing has changed, but the Brooklyn Nets have managed to keep their season alive despite the absence of the 29-year-old guard.

It’s unclear when or if Irving will return to the Nets’ lineup. Sports analysts have made their predictions, but one unique perspective comes from an American basketball player named Akeem Scott, who has spent a significant amount of time in Asia.

The 39-year-old spoke on the situation of the seven-time All-Star in an exclusive interview with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung on Sports For All PH.

“Vaccination should not be forced upon anyone. This is your physical body. I believe he should be free to do anything he wants. I believe Kyrie Irving is the sort to say, “OK, I’m going to do it.” I’m going to do it on my own schedule. ‘Don’t put pressure on me,’ said the former ASEAN Basketball League import.

However, Scott made an intriguing forecast, claiming that Irving may still play in the NBA in 2021-22.

He made a bold prediction, predicting that “Uncle Drew” will pull off a surprise before the All-Star break.

“What I’m saying is that he’ll be back around All-Star break or after All-Star because he’ll do it on his own time, not the NBA’s,” Scott remarked confidently.

Ironically, NBA fans will be voting for their All-Star Game picks in a few weeks.

Irving’s name will reportedly be included in the ballots, despite the fact that he has yet to see action, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“That opens the prospect that the Nets star may play in the All-Star Game for the first, last, and only time this season.” It’s improbable and absurd, which is pretty much run for the course with Irving’s year so far,” Lewis observed.

On February 20, 2022, the NBA All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland.