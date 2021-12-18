NBA Rumors: In the wake of the Omicron Variant Surge, Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return for “select” games.

According to a rumor, Kyrie Irving has started the process of returning to the Brooklyn Nets as the team continues to lose players due to injuries and COVID-19 regulations.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the seven-time All-Star will return as a part-time player who will only be eligible to play in games scheduled outside of New York and Toronto.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving has already through COVID-19 testing, but no official date has been set for when he will be ready to play in his first NBA game of the 2021-22 season.

Irving has yet to play for the Nets this season due to his refusal to comply with New York City rules and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nets have already lost seven players to the NBA’s health and safety standards, including James Harden.

Before he can return to the squad, Irving must test negative for five days in a row. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll have to submit a negative test every day after that.

In a statement received by ESPN, Nets general manager Sean Marks said, “We came at this decision with the full support of our players and after thorough assessment of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety standards.” “We believe that Kyrie’s addition will not only improve our team, but will also help us to better balance the physical demands on the entire roster.” “We’re looking forward to Kyrie’s return, as well as getting our full squad back on the court,” he said.

The move is also intended to solve Kevin Durant’s concerning minutes burden as a result of a shortage of players. The Nets are presently 21-8 and have the Eastern Conference’s top seed, but having the best regular-season record is nothing if a team falters in the postseason.

The long minutes could wear Durant down and lead to more unwelcome ailments, which would be a major setback for Brooklyn. As a result, turning to Irving in a unique arrangement to participate in games is one way to address that worry.

Brooklyn still has 27 road games left, two of which will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 29-year-old won’t be able to play there unless he meets the city’s vaccination requirements.

