NBA Rumors: If the Pelicans’ mismanagement continues, the young star will be wasted.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is unquestionably a rising NBA talent.

Although there are concerns about his ability to stay healthy, the 21-year-old has plenty of time to make the required changes.

However, there have been whispers in the NBA that the first selection in the 2019 Draft will be traded. This points to a possible NBA trade, though Williamson may not pursue it.

Christian Clark of the Times-Picayune offered some light on the squabbles that have erupted inside the Pelicans’ camp.

In a nutshell, it looks like the team’s general manager, David Griffin, is to blame.

Griffin has had success with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it appears that his magic isn’t working with the Pelicans.

His relationship with Williamson is allegedly strained, and the 6-foot-7 phenom is not pleased.

Much of this can be traced back to Zion Williamson’s first season. This includes how the North Carolina native was introduced to the game.

There has been considerable friction between Williamson and the Pelicans’ medical team as a result of this.

Griffin’s difficulties appear to be getting worse. As a result, some staff are said to refer to him as “Griff Krause.” Jerry Krause was the man who disassembled the Chicago Bulls after they won their third consecutive championship in 1997-98.

However, a trade out of New Orleans for Williamson seems doubtful. The Duke University standout is up for a contract extension and is on his way to a max deal after that.

CAA, Williamson’s management company, is most likely working on a plan for its client.

All of that should be amplified, especially if the Pelicans have a bad season in 2021-22.

For the time being, the Pelicans are the only team that can offer Williamson the most money. He could forego that and join a different squad, but with a reduced salary.

Despite being a beast of a player, Zion Williamson’s injury history will be an issue.

All of this is difficult to process at a young age. However, these are realities, challenges that someone of his stature must be aware of.

It could take several years for New Orleans to go. However, the NBA rumor mill will continue to make exit claims.