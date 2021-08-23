NBA Rumors: If the Grizzlies want to buy him out, ‘Playoff Rondo’ might be the next target for the Lakers.

Currently, Rajon Rondo is with the Memphis Grizzlies, but his odds of playing there do not appear bright.

Memphis currently has 19 players under contract, but that number is projected to drop soon. Regrettably, the 35-year-old could be one of them.

Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian discovered this, implying that Rondo has a slim possibility of playing for the Grizzlies in the 2020-21 NBA season.

A trade is possible, but the fact that the two-time NBA champion has a $8 million salary hit suggests that only a few teams will be able to afford him.

Some commentators dispute whether Rondo is truly worth so much money. Experts believe he is just worth the veteran’s minimum.

But that will only happen if the Grizzlies decide to buy out the four-time All-Star.

Rondo’s experience is still valuable, despite his poor performance with the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

If a buyout occurs, numerous teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors, are expected to meet with Rondo.

Everyone is aware that the Lakers and Nets are two clubs that are financially strapped. Both clubs can only give the veteran’s minimum, which may be Rondo’s only choice for the upcoming season if he wants to play.

A reunion with the Lakers or the Nets might also be a good idea. In this stage of his career, Rondo might opt for the next best thing–a third NBA ring–at his age.

Because Rondo was a part of the Lakers’ NBA championship run in the 2019-20 season, they may have the upper hand. His acquaintance with head coach Frank Vogel, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis might potentially play a role, giving purple and gold supporters reason to be optimistic.