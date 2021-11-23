NBA Rumors: Heat’s All-Star Guard Plans To End His Career With The Raptors On A One-Day Deal

Kyle Lowry is nearing the end of his NBA career, and his current deal could be his last.

He signed a three-year contract with the Miami Heat, and there’s no guarantee he’ll get a new one when it expires.

Lowry would be 38 years old by then, the age at which most NBA players call it a career.

The six-time All-Star looks to be well aware of this, and he already has a decent swan song in mind for when his illustrious NBA career comes to an end.

In an interview with the Undefeated, the 2006 NBA draft’s 24th pick expressed his desire to retire as a member of the Toronto Raptors, describing the last team he played for as “his everything.”

Lowry added, “Like I’ve said, and I’ll say it again, I’ll sign a one-day contract and retire as a Toronto Raptor.”

Given that the 6-foot guard is well-liked in Toronto and has played in 601 games for the team, the reaction was natural.

It should also be remembered that Lowry won his first and only NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019.

Most Raptors supporters wanted Lowry to stay in Toronto before he left for Miami. When he appeared on the Sports for All PH podcast, one of them, Superfan Nav Bhatia, described him as a wonderful Raptor.

“I appreciate what he does on the court and in the locker room. Bhatia stated at the time, “I want him to come back.”

Lowry stated that he still talks to Raptors president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster, adding that leaving Toronto was bittersweet.

For the time being, Lowry is focused on his Heat ties.