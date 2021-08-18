NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Unexpectedly Trade Veteran Guard; Ex-Lakers Guard Could Follow.

When the Memphis Grizzlies dealt Patrick Beverly to the Minnesota Timberwolves, few people were surprised.

However, it raises the possibility that another experienced guard, Rajon Rondo, will be called upon next.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who cited sources, the Grizzlies traded Beverly to the Timberwolves in exchange for Jarret Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

This happened just days after the Los Angeles Clippers dealt the 33-year-old guard to Memphis.

Dealing with Beverley was a big deal because he didn’t seem to fit in with the Grizzlies. Memphis has already signed 16 players to long-term contracts.

A trade made more sense for Memphis because Beverley had a $14.3 million deal that was about to expire.

But it’s worth mentioning that since being dealt by the Clippers, he’s been bounced around from terrible team to awful team.

It’s unclear whether Minnesota will be his final destination. Unless the T-Wolves decide to keep him for the 2021-22 season, he might be bought out or traded again.

The focus now switches to Rondo, a player with whom the Grizzlies may soon part ways.

Because the two-time champion is also on an expiring $7.5 million deal, a buyout might happen.

If Rondo signs a buyout agreement, it might open the door for stacked teams to consider him.

The Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won his last NBA title, could be at the top of the list.

Given Rondo’s limited options, accepting a one-year contract with the Lakers could make sense.

Despite the fact that he is already 35 years old, his experience with head coach Frank Vogel’s system may provide him an advantage.

The Lakers have a few roster places free, but signing Rondo will simply add to the franchise’s aging team’s criticism.

Other teams, like as the Brooklyn Nets, may be interested in signing Rondo if he is not bought out.

He is currently with the Grizzlies. All of this, though, could alter in the following days.