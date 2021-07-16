NBA Rumors: Former No. 1 Pick More Likely To Reunite With Lakers Than Sixers Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of a playmaker, and there are plenty available in free agency.

Although Ben Simmons has shown he can play point guard, his natural position is as a forward.

However, adding another player who could obstruct LeBron James and Anthony Davis’s play would be counterproductive.

Instead, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers would rather draft someone who can keep the club together–albeit Lonzo Ball.

Simmons has gotten a lot of heat for disappearing at crunch time for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite his best efforts, he has unable to master a proper shooting stroke. Because he prefers to post up or drive to the hoop, his options are restricted.

Even if the Lakers decide to pursue Simmons, they may not have the financial means to do so.

The transaction, which would be a sign-and-trade, might include Talen Horton-Tucker and Kyle Kuzma.

However, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, may be uninterested in the transaction and would rather keep the 24-year-old player.

Ball, meanwhile, has developed into a capable point guard and will be a restricted free agency this summer.

The New Orleans Pelicans would like to keep him, but if another team offers more money, they may lose their grasp.

It would make sense to reunite with LeBron James. The Lakers star’s tweet suggesting he was leaving lines open if Ball needed to talk stoked speculation that he was planning a comeback, according to critics.

Aside from the Lakers, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers have been linked to the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who cited sources, the Pelicans are unlikely to match any large offer from other NBA teams.

Without using the mid-level exception or re-signing Ball and another ex-Laker in Josh Hart, the Pelicans are $35 million below the luxury-tax line.

Both are likely to be dealt, with New Orleans looking for a veteran who can fit within their budget.