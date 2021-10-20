NBA Rumors: Former MVP’s Remarks On The Rockets’ Contract Situation Sound Familiar.

James Harden has chosen not to sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets, a decision that has caused controversy.

However, NBA fans who have followed this type of event in the past may notice that the players’ reactions are so predictable that it almost sounds like a script.

Harden turned down a $161 million offer made before the deadline on Monday, October 18, according to the Washington Post.

The 32-year-old sought to reassure Nets fans that there was nothing to worry about, expressing his love for Brooklyn, which he calls home.

Harden also stated that he would prefer focus on the upcoming season and has no plans to leave the team, according to ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth.

Harden is still in line for a more lucrative four-year contract worth $227 million.

Although Nets general manager Sean Marks takes Harden’s statements seriously, it reminds me of Dennis Schroder’s position with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The German defender turned down an estimated $84 million deal, but he also stated that he enjoys his time in Los Angeles.

Whether or not an offer was made in the case was questioned. But, in the end, Schroder was forced to leave Los Angeles and was mocked for believing he would receive big-money offers from other clubs.

That never materialized, and the 28-year-old guard settled for a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics at $5.9 million.

In terms of accomplishments and skills, Schroder and Harden are two very different guys. However, if the nine-time All-Star stumbles and fails to assist Kevin Durant in leading the Nets to an NBA title, his credibility—not to mention his cash account—may suffer.