NBA Rumors: Former Heat Player Sacrifices a Lot of Money, Could Be Killing Two Birds With One Stone

Kendrick Nunn may finally answer the mounting anxiety of pundits about the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 NBA season campaign.

With the Lakers adding veteran after veteran, many wondered how they would maintain the team healthy in the long run.

Head coach Frank Vogel is tasked with the unavoidable duty of doing so.

On paper, there’s little doubt that the Lakers are talented, and that the experienced additions are only a temporary fix.

The majority of the players are on one-year contracts, but it’s evident that the Lakers are aiming for the NBA title in 2022.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Alfonzo McKinnie are two outstanding young players that are officially in the mix. Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk, both under 30, were added to the Lakers’ roster.

Kendrick Nunn’s agent, Adam Pensack, informs @TheAthletic @Stadium that his client has agreed to a two-year, $10 million agreement with the Lakers.

Nunn is a major addition, having made a name for himself with the Miami Heat.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 26-year-old guard became a free agency on Tuesday after the Heat yanked his qualifying offer.

Nunn later agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. A player option is included in the deal.

Nunn chose to join the team rather than play for the New York Knicks, who reportedly offered him more money.

The Lakers acquire a young talent capable of igniting the offense. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game with the Heat.

He also made 48.5 percent of his shots from the field and 38.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

Nunn has been a bright spot for the Heat since his arrival in 2019. In the 2019-20 season, he finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Nunn’s role this season will be interesting to watch, and his success will be determined by the amount of playing time he receives.

He’s already showed what he’s capable of, and with more time on the floor, he might be able to break out.

Nunn will be put to the test as he seeks to demonstrate his ability to step up when needed.

If the injury bug strikes the Lakers’ veterans, the Illinois native may have just killed two birds with one stone by making a large financial sacrifice in the hopes of winning an NBA championship.