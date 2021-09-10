NBA Rumors: Former First-Round Pick Will Not Get a Second Chance In Brooklyn; Warriors Could Sign Him

Jahlil Okafor appeared to be on his way to a second stint with the Brooklyn Nets, a squad that could benefit from his height and experience.

The third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft was part of the transaction that brought DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya to the Detroit Pistons.

Unfortunately for Okafor, he will not be able to play for the Nets again, at least not this season.

On Friday, September 10, the Nets revealed via their official Twitter account that they had requested waivers on Okafor. This indicates that the 6-foot-10 center will be available for free agency soon.

On December 7, 2017, Okafor was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. After the Sixers focused on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, he found himself severely displaced.

In the 2017-18 season, his output plummeted dramatically.

Unfortunately, Okafor was never able to recapture the form he showed in his rookie season. At the time, he was averaging 17.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Okafor went on to play for other NBA clubs after a dismal debut season with the Nets. The Pelicans and Pistons of New Orleans were among them.

However, the Chicago native was unable to find his stride and was given spot minutes.

It’ll be fascinating to see whatever team picks him up once he clears waivers. The Golden State Warriors, for example, might be willing to give him a shot.

The Dubs could use some help in the center, and Okafor is a player worth keeping an eye on.

The Warriors, ironically, are linked to another former Sixers player, Ben Simmons. Closing a trade with the Australian, though, may be difficult because to his large contract.

For the time being, no one knows which team would take a risk on the former first-round choice. Even if Okafor gets called, he’ll have to grind his way back up the corporate ladder.

For the time being, the best you can hope for is a league minimum. If he fits into the correct system, he could be useful to some teams.

Aside from the Warriors, it will be intriguing to see whether NBA team is willing to add a big man who will likely be a bench player.