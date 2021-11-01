NBA Rumors: For the Time Being, Cavs’ First-Round Pick Isn’t Even Close To A Max Deal.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton is one of the players that did not receive a contract extension.

Although there is no official word on how much the 22-year-old demanded, a report has provided an estimate, which is not surprising.

Sexton, like most rookies, was anticipating a large contract offer. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft sought money similar to what the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray received.

Murray was handed a five-year $170 million contract extension, while Fox was awarded a five-year $163 million contract extension.

Those expensive contracts are hardly surprising, given how both players have demonstrated their talent and value. So far, both have had an impact on their respective teams.

Sexton, on the other hand, is a different story. Even though he has been praised for his difficulty to fit in with his teammates since joining the Cavs in 2018 (20.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 33 minutes), he has been chastised for his failure to blend in with his teammates.

However, Sexton’s situation is not hopeless. Moving ahead, the Cavs want to see how well he can mesh alongside Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

In terms of the amount of money they’re ready to pay, it’s unclear whether this will be as lucrative as the one that some of Sexton’s draft class members received.

This isn’t meant to cast doubt on Sexton’s abilities. That he has demonstrated. He has already appeared in seven games this season, averaging 17.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

These numbers may be a touch lower than his Cavalier career averages, but they are susceptible to change.

Sexton’s ability to adjust will be crucial in establishing that he merits a max contract. He’s been known to spend a lot of time with the ball in his hands, which hasn’t gone over well with his teammates.

On the other hand, Garland has been in charge. This is one of the reasons why Sexton hasn’t gotten the ball as much as he should.

It’s a fact that the 6-foot-1 guard will have to accept if he wants to make significant money in the near future.

Sexton’s name has also come up in trade rumors, but nothing has come of it.