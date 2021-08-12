NBA Rumors: Ex-Lakers Guard Could Return Soon; LeBron’s Attention Drawn to Scoring Splurge

The Los Angeles Lakers still have a few spots free on their roster, and it appears like another former Laker could be joining them.

When Isaiah Thomas scored 81 points in a Pro-Am game on Sunday, he drew a lot of attention.

It wasn’t the first time that “I.T.” made a big announcement. In a prior Atlanta Pro-Am match, he purportedly scored 65 points.

Despite the fact that Thomas was playing against lower-level opponents, his performance shown that he is still capable of playing in the NBA.

Although the Boston Celtics were apparently intrigued, the focus has now switched to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are scouring free agency for players willing to join them on a shoestring budget.

Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, and Trevor Ariza are among those who have signed up thus far.

Carmelo Anthony also agreed to take a pay cut in exchange for a chance to earn an NBA championship ring. If the Lakers continue their chase of the 5-foot-9 guard, Thomas might be next.

It’s unclear how serious the Lakers are about pursuing him. However, a LeBron James reply tweet to Thomas’ performance could persuade management to reconsider.

After the Cavs transferred Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in 2017, Thomas and James had the opportunity to play together in Cleveland.

In 2018, the two-time All-Star also played for the Lakers. As a result, unless management has other free agents they want to prioritize, a reunion could make sense.

Thomas’ emotions were visible following his 81-point performance. He was described as claiming “the world had given up on me” and crying.

Thomas, on the other hand, made it clear that the piece was not intended to make people feel sorry for him.

“I have a wonderful life!

I was showing y’all that to experience what it feels like to give everything you have to something you love and see it slowly return to where it belongs,” Thomas wrote on social media.

As a result, there are now two teams experimenting with the spitfire guard.

Nothing is certain, but the fact that there is interest could increase Thomas’ chances of returning to the NBA in the near future.