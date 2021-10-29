NBA rumors: Ex-Lakers forward has yet to prove that the Wizards made the right decision in trading Russell Westbrook.

Kyle Kuzma’s trade to the Washington Wizards in the offseason was considered as a win-win situation. It would allow him to blossom and follow in the footsteps of other ex-Lakers greats Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, and Lonzo Ball.

With the Wizards, he is earning the second-most minutes in playing time, which solves a stumbling block he had with his last team.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old has not reacted as predicted to the significant increase of minutes.

If one examines his stats, they have risen slightly as a result of the additional minutes (from 28.7 to 33.3 minutes).

Kuzma has averaged 13.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in four games as a starter for the Wizards.

Those are significant figures. But if there’s one thing the Michigan native should work on, it’s his shooting. He shoots 48.1 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc on average.

A lot was anticipated of the 6-foot-9 cager before he was traded. The Lakers were in desperate need of a shooter, and many believed that Kuzma was the best bet for a third superstar.

However, with limited minutes due to his position behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the opportunity to step up and receive more touches was difficult to come by.

In Washington, though, the situation is much different. Only Bradley Beal is ahead of him, and he is receiving more opportunities on the field.

Kuzma is also a member of a team that need assistance from Beal.

It’s too early to pass judgment on the 2017 NBA Draft’s 27th overall choice, and things could change.

Kuzma could be on the wrong side of the ball. As a result, his full worth can only be determined through time.

Kuzma’s numbers appear to be remarkable so far. However, they can still be bettered, and his shooting appears to be the most noticeable fault.