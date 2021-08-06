NBA Rumors: Ex-Finals MVP Choosing Between Reunion Or Title Run With Lakers, Nets

Andre Iguodala is aware that he may be on his last legs and wants to cap his NBA career in style.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that he wants to either end it with the Golden State Warriors or a contender for the 2021-22 NBA wars.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Iguodala has shortlisted his preferred teams to three.

One of them is unsurprisingly the Golden State Warriors, a team where he won NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The two other options for the 37-year-old are reportedly the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets.

This means that the 2015 NBA Finals MVP may be looking to add a fourth NBA ring and accept a veteran’s minimum package.

Looking at NBA All-Star’s output in the last two seasons he spent with the Heat, the numbers are not that eye-popping. In 84 games, he averaged only 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 20.9 minutes of action.

This was a considerable drop compared to the 6 seasons he spent with the Warriors. He normed 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 26.7 minutes.

But then again, most fail to see the little things that Iguodala brings to any NBA team. He can step up when needed and has been known to be a good defender.

In the reported choices of Iguodala, those numbers are expected to remain. The Warriors, Lakers and Nets have their own “Big Three,” and the Illinois native is more likely to do the dirty work.

But at 37, questions are in the air if he can still maintain that level of efficiency.

Regardless and given that teams like the Lakers and the Nets are left to look for players willing to join them on a veteran’s minimum, Iguodala could be a sensible choice.

But if Iguodala wants to fit in easily, a return to the Warriors would be the plausible choice. Given that he has championship experience and is a proven leader, the Warriors, Lakers or Nets are bound to look into the possibility of adding the ninth overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft.

It could be Iguodala’s swan song, so ending it with a familiar team or winning one last NBA title could be fitting.