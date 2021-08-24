NBA Rumors: Embattled Star Guard’s True Feelings Could Be Settled At Sixers Training Camp.

The NBA training camp has begun, and numerous organizations have yet to clear up some of their players’ histories.

Ben Simmons remains a problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, and it appears that it will continue to be so.

As a result, the Sixers training camp should be fun. Simmons has been reported to be on his way out for a long time, but nothing has materialized.

As a result, it’s possible that the 25-year-old will be obliged to attend Sixers training camp if he wants to leave the team.

Another possibility is that Simmons will skip training camp and wait for an NBA trade.

This was mentioned by Kendrick Perkins, who was then backed up by an unknown scout who said he wouldn’t be surprised if Simmons skipped camp.

It would not be unexpected if the top choice in the 2016 NBA Draft sat out. However, if this occurs, it will be evident that Simmons is determined to leave Philadelphia owing to strained relations.

As a result, training camp could serve as a barometer for what lies ahead for the Australian basketballer. There are numerous reasons why no NBA transaction has ever taken place.

Simmons’ $177 million contract is at the top of the list. He’s still owing around $147 million over the next four seasons, despite the fact that he’s only in the second year of his contract.

Simmons has been chastised for refusing to attempt huge shots and instead electing to pass the ball during crucial moments.

One possible explanation is that he is attempting to avoid being sent to the free-throw line.

Simmons has a lifetime free-throw shooting percentage of 59.7% and has a famously low free-throw shooting percentage while shooting from afar.

While he has a high field percentage of 56 percent, the majority of his shots have come from drives at close range.

When you add it all up, some people believe Simmons isn’t worth the $177 million contract he has.

Because a buyout does not appear to be a viable option, the Ben Simmons situation will continue to linger.