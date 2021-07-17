NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Denies Requesting a Trade, Says He Is Still Deciding – Report

Damian Lillard was rumored to be on the verge of asking the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade recently. However, it didn’t take long for the six-time All-Star to clear the air on these allegations and state unequivocally that the stories are false.

After Team USA practice Friday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Lillard addressed the NBA trade speculations, saying he planned to stay with the Blazers for the rest of his career. He stated that he wants to win it all, but that he would like to accomplish so with Portland, according to ESPN.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do right now. What I can say is that my heart and intentions have always been focused on playing for the Trail Blazers for the rest of my career,” Lillard said.

“But I think with time, you want to win it all,” he concluded. And I want to do it all while wearing a Trail Blazers jersey. But we must all make progress in that direction.”

Rumors about Lillard requesting a trade began with a story from TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, who claimed to have learned of it from an unknown source close to the player.

It’s worth noting that Lillard’s deal runs until 2024. He has yet to begin the first year of his four-year, $176 million super-max contract with the Blazers. A player may opt out of the fourth year.

However, while he stated unequivocally that he will remain a Blazer next season, the Blazers should not take his choice lightly. Lillard believes they have a decent team, but that they need to make some adjustments moving ahead.

“I just think we’ve reached a point where it’s like, OK, this isn’t going to cut it anymore. Do we really want to win everything? Is that what we want to achieve? We must take steps to demonstrate this. We must put our words into action. “Winning at that level has been my sole motivation the entire time,” Lillard added.

For the time being, he is focused on helping Team USA prepare for the next Tokyo Olympics. For the time being, trade conversations with him should be kept to a minimum. However, if the Blazers fail to improve on their past seasons, trade speculation will resurface.