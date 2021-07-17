NBA Rumors: Clippers Supposedly Will Not Give Up On Superstar Who Will Be Sidelined For The Majority Of Next Season

When the Los Angeles Clippers reached their first Western Conference Finals, Kawhi Leonard had a chance to make a difference.

All of that was thrown out the window when the two-time NBA champion tore his ACL against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semi-finals.

After years of trying, the Clippers made progress. Most believed that if the 30-year-old had been healthy, the squad may have advanced to the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles may always try again next season, despite the fact that their goal was severely harmed.

According to a press release from the Clippers, Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partial tear in his right ACL, and there is no timetable for his return.

A player should remain out for six to nine months, if not a year, before returning to the field.

As a result, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes, Leonard could miss the most of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Aside from that, there’s the fact that Leonard has been wary of returning to injury in the past.

When all of these factors are considered, the earliest Leonard could be seen in the NBA is during the playoffs in April of next year.

Furthermore, this development raises concerns regarding Leonard’s future. This summer, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

There were teams interested in signing him before he was wounded.

The Dallas Mavericks were rumored to be one of them before the injury factor entered the picture.

Despite the interest, league sources tell NBC Sports that the Clippers are anticipated to re-sign Leonard.

The new Leonard contract, on the other hand, will be intriguing. The amount of money and length of the contract will be closely followed, with many people wondering if the recent injury would have an impact.

Given that his injuries are starting to show, Leonard may try to negotiate a lengthier contract this time around.

He’s only 30 years old, so most people expect him to bounce back whenever he’s ready to play. However, the Clippers and other teams want a clearer view of the severity of the two-time NBA Finals MVP’s genuine state of health, which is yet another reason why the Clippers and other teams want a better picture of the two-time NBA Finals MVP’s true state of health.