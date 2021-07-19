NBA rumors claim that the Warriors are interested in Collin Sexton but are unwilling to part with significant assets.

The Golden State Warriors are well aware that they will need to bring in new blood if they want to better their season next year.

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers appears to be one guy on their radar.

The 22-year-old guard has been linked to a number of teams as a possible destination. Although it raises many problems, the Bay Area may make sense.

What assets would the Warriors offer in exchange for Sexton is at the top of the list.

According to insiders, the Golden State Warriors are interested in trading Collin Sexton, but it would not net the Cleveland Cavaliers a player like James Wiseman or the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft.

Teams are hesitant to acquire him because of his upcoming extension and general fit.

The Cavs’ financial condition is one reason why they want to trade Sexton. Next year, he’ll be in line for a massive contract deal, which Cleveland may opt out of.

He is eligible for a five-year deal of $168 million, which the Cavaliers may not be willing to pay.

Another factor to consider is the fact that Sexton is more likely to be a backup than a starter.

With Klay Thompson expected to return next season and Stephen Curry still on the roster, Sexton may be reduced to a member of head coach Steve Kerr’s second unit.

Kerr is more likely to scout the free-agent market for guys who can help in other areas.

The center-forward position has a lot of room for improvement, which is why Wiseman for Sexton appears doubtful.

As a result, a potential deal involving Sexton may only be completed through the use of other assets. The chances of such happening are slim, therefore this reported interest is unlikely to acquire traction.

Sexton, meanwhile, might still be useful to other clubs, like as the New York Knicks.

In comparison to the Cavs, New York has plenty of cash on hand.

Furthermore, the Knicks’ need for a seasoned guard might provide the ideal opportunity for the eighth overall choice in the 2018 NBA Draft.