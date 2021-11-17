NBA rumors claim that the Miami Heat are interested in a sidelined Rockets guard.

Following an agreement with the Houston Rockets, John Wall has yet to play a single minute this NBA season.

The Miami Heat are one team linked to the veteran guard, although their interest is contingent on a precedent similar to that of other teams.

Wall is set to earn $47 million this season and an additional $44.3 million if he exercises his player option next season.

As a result, the Heat’s only realistic option for increasing their motivation is to hope for a buyout.

Unfortunately, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the five-time All-Star is not willing to accept a buyout and give up a large sum of money.

After being acquired from the Washington Wizards in the Russell Westbrook trade in December 2020, Wall appeared in only 40 games for the Rockets.

Despite maintaining the same level of production as the previous season, his health history has become a source of concern for teams interested in signing the North Carolina native.

The 2014 NBA Slam Dunk winner could be a valuable addition to the Heat, who could help Wall resurrect his career.

Furthermore, joining the South Beach club may put him in a position to win his first NBA championship.

As the NBA season of 2021-22 progresses, anything might happen.

But, for the time being, the only way the Heat or any other NBA team can get their hands on the #1 choice in the 2010 NBA Draft is to pay $91.6 million for him until the 2022-23 season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets have no plans to play Wall this season since they are focusing on their younger players.

According to Wojnarowski, this scenario increases the chances of the veteran guard not seeing a single minute of action.