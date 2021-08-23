NBA rumors claim that the Cavaliers may have squandered $60 million on an All-Star backup.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been unable to find a suitable replacement for Kevin Love, and it appears that they may have to make internal changes for the upcoming NBA season.

Love is owed $60 million over the next two NBA seasons, which is one of the reasons why some teams have passed on him.

With no takers, there was talk that the Cavs could have to buy Love out.

However, going that path would result in the Cavs losing money, which they are most certainly attempting to avoid. Instead, Cleveland may take a different approach to Love’s situation in order to make the most of his time with the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are apparently contemplating the notion of deploying the one-time NBA champion as a backup, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. It would be comparable to Blake Griffin’s role in Brooklyn.

This implies the Cavaliers will place a greater emphasis on younger players like Evan Mobley and Larry Nance Jr. at power forward.

But the bottom line is that Love will stay a Cavalier for the time being.

It’s also possible that the move makes sense. Love has a history of getting hurt, which is one of the reasons why his playing time has dwindled in recent seasons.

Love appeared in only 25 regular-season games last season, averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 24.9 minutes.

When compared to his NBA lifetime averages of 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, this is a significant drop.

Love is known for being an instant double-double machine when he is in good health. When he was still with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he showed it, but injuries have kept him out since then.

As a result, Love may end up staying with the Cavaliers for the time being. That is, unless Cleveland can find a willing trade partner or come to a deal on a buyout.

The Cavs may be contemplating this for the 2021-22 NBA season, according to the claimed plan. Things may be different next season, when Love’s contract is reduced to $28.9 million.

In 2023, the 2011 NBA Most Improved Player will be an unrestricted free agent.